PDM responsible for spreading coronavirus in country: Haleem Adil
KARACHI, Dec 13 (DNA): Coalition of corrupt political parties of
opposition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is responsible for the
spread of coronavirus in the country as these parties are risking the
health and lives of innocent people to save their corrupt leaderships,
said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary
Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference in the Insaf House flanked by MPA Dua
Bhutto, Jansher Junejo, Sumair Mir Sheikh and others, he said today Papa
Daddy Maulana Bachao Movement is arranging a Jalsa in Greater Iqbal Park
of Lahore. He said now cases of corruption of Maulana have also surfaced
and it is known that he is holding rallies to save himself. He said the
party of Maulana did corruption during the government of Akram Durrani
in KpK. He asked is Maulana a politician or a deal maker. He said would
Maulana tell on whose order he wound up his sit-in of Islamabad.
He said corruption of the PPP has damaged Sindh and corruption of PML-N
harmed Punjab. He said on Sunday these corrupt people have gathered in
Iqbal Park Lahore. He said they have made rally venue on just 35percet
of park. Eleven parties have invited whole Pakistan to fill the park and
they are not able to do it. He said for PML-N there is no Punjab saving
GT Road Lahore. He said this gathering is illegal. He said Shehbaz
Sharif complains about coronavirus when he goes to the NAB. He said
after their Multan rally coronavirus increased by 66 percent. He said
now they are bent to spread this virus in Lahore also.
Haleem Adil said the PPP that was founded in Lahore has no manpower for
Lahore rally and this party of four divisions is sending workers from
Sindh to Lahore. He said Sindh CM used to read a corona bulletin and now
virus has increased in Karachi by 21percent. He said they are collecting
resignations but they would not tender them. He said Taj Haider is
writing letter to the election commission for holding of bye elections
in Sindh. He said PS-88 is in Karachi where there is 21percent Covid-19.
He said Jadim Mangio of Umerkot and Jam Madad Ali of Sanghar embraced
martyrdom due to coronavirus and the PPP is writing to hold bye
elections in these coronavirus hit localities. He said Azra Pechoho says
situation is worrisome, but her party is eager for bye elections.
He said not a single new bus is given to Karachi where public transport
system is in shambles. He said whole PDM leadership is involved in
corruption. They are thieves, absconders or on bail in corruption cases
or investigations against their corruption is in process. He said Nawaz
Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar are absconders, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza
Sharif and Zardari in jail, Ahsan Iqbal, Akram Durrani and Maulana under
investigation.
He said these are thieves and people would not gather on their call. He
said people of whole country including Lahore have rejected them. He
said in recent past a big funeral was held in Lahore and they cannot
gather a fraction of that crowd. He said if anyone breaks law he would
face legal consequences.
He said there are projects of Rs11billion for Karachi. He said all
decisions for Karachi would be taken through apex committee. He said
Laiq Ahmed is made Karachi administrator. He said this officer was said
to be behind corruption of billions of rupees in Sindh food department
and in his tenure 5 million bags of wheat were stolen from the Sindh
food department. He said in Sindh excise department mega corruption is
held under supervision on Mukesh Chawla and Laiq Ahmed was his
secretary. He said he is not saying that Laiq is corrupt but he says
that we have reservations on him.
He said as per a survey of Gulf Magazine 82percent people like Imran
Khan. He said if elections are held today, PTI would win them. He said
sugar is being sold at Rs81per kilogram. Forex reserves have increased.
Textile import is rising and stock exchange is at its peak. He said
Imran Khan is giving billions to the poor people. He said Sindh
government is involved in corruption at Ehsaas centers. He said current
account is in surplus, and State Bank reserves are increasing.
He said on Sunday the circus of PDM would end. He said we are ready to
stage a long march against the corruption of Sindh government, but we
are not holding it due to coronavirus. He said if the PPP renders
resignations many PPP members are in contact with us and we would prove
our majority and form government in Sindh. He said in Sindh 20
portfolios are given to unelected special assistants. He said elected
members are not being given portfolios and affected people are in
contact with us. He said we will knock the door of court in this regard.
========
