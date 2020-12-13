PDM responsible for spreading coronavirus in country: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, Dec 13 (DNA): Coalition of corrupt political parties of

opposition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is responsible for the

spread of coronavirus in the country as these parties are risking the

health and lives of innocent people to save their corrupt leaderships,

said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary

Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in the Insaf House flanked by MPA Dua

Bhutto, Jansher Junejo, Sumair Mir Sheikh and others, he said today Papa

Daddy Maulana Bachao Movement is arranging a Jalsa in Greater Iqbal Park

of Lahore. He said now cases of corruption of Maulana have also surfaced

and it is known that he is holding rallies to save himself. He said the

party of Maulana did corruption during the government of Akram Durrani

in KpK. He asked is Maulana a politician or a deal maker. He said would

Maulana tell on whose order he wound up his sit-in of Islamabad.

He said corruption of the PPP has damaged Sindh and corruption of PML-N

harmed Punjab. He said on Sunday these corrupt people have gathered in

Iqbal Park Lahore. He said they have made rally venue on just 35percet

of park. Eleven parties have invited whole Pakistan to fill the park and

they are not able to do it. He said for PML-N there is no Punjab saving

GT Road Lahore. He said this gathering is illegal. He said Shehbaz

Sharif complains about coronavirus when he goes to the NAB. He said

after their Multan rally coronavirus increased by 66 percent. He said

now they are bent to spread this virus in Lahore also.

Haleem Adil said the PPP that was founded in Lahore has no manpower for

Lahore rally and this party of four divisions is sending workers from

Sindh to Lahore. He said Sindh CM used to read a corona bulletin and now

virus has increased in Karachi by 21percent. He said they are collecting

resignations but they would not tender them. He said Taj Haider is

writing letter to the election commission for holding of bye elections

in Sindh. He said PS-88 is in Karachi where there is 21percent Covid-19.

He said Jadim Mangio of Umerkot and Jam Madad Ali of Sanghar embraced

martyrdom due to coronavirus and the PPP is writing to hold bye

elections in these coronavirus hit localities. He said Azra Pechoho says

situation is worrisome, but her party is eager for bye elections.

He said not a single new bus is given to Karachi where public transport

system is in shambles. He said whole PDM leadership is involved in

corruption. They are thieves, absconders or on bail in corruption cases

or investigations against their corruption is in process. He said Nawaz

Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar are absconders, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Sharif and Zardari in jail, Ahsan Iqbal, Akram Durrani and Maulana under

investigation.

He said these are thieves and people would not gather on their call. He

said people of whole country including Lahore have rejected them. He

said in recent past a big funeral was held in Lahore and they cannot

gather a fraction of that crowd. He said if anyone breaks law he would

face legal consequences.

He said there are projects of Rs11billion for Karachi. He said all

decisions for Karachi would be taken through apex committee. He said

Laiq Ahmed is made Karachi administrator. He said this officer was said

to be behind corruption of billions of rupees in Sindh food department

and in his tenure 5 million bags of wheat were stolen from the Sindh

food department. He said in Sindh excise department mega corruption is

held under supervision on Mukesh Chawla and Laiq Ahmed was his

secretary. He said he is not saying that Laiq is corrupt but he says

that we have reservations on him.

He said as per a survey of Gulf Magazine 82percent people like Imran

Khan. He said if elections are held today, PTI would win them. He said

sugar is being sold at Rs81per kilogram. Forex reserves have increased.

Textile import is rising and stock exchange is at its peak. He said

Imran Khan is giving billions to the poor people. He said Sindh

government is involved in corruption at Ehsaas centers. He said current

account is in surplus, and State Bank reserves are increasing.

He said on Sunday the circus of PDM would end. He said we are ready to

stage a long march against the corruption of Sindh government, but we

are not holding it due to coronavirus. He said if the PPP renders

resignations many PPP members are in contact with us and we would prove

our majority and form government in Sindh. He said in Sindh 20

portfolios are given to unelected special assistants. He said elected

members are not being given portfolios and affected people are in

contact with us. He said we will knock the door of court in this regard.

========