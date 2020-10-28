Work on lane marking, kerb stone painting have begun on special directions of CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Upon the special directions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmad, work on lane marking and Kerb stone painting at the roads of federal capital is continued.

In the first phase the lane marking is being done on the roads of F-5, F-6, F-7,F-8, F-10, G-7, Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Lehtrar Road, 7th avenue, blue area and on some other roads.

According to detail, all the departments of CDA are actively playing their roles for the beautification of the city according to the special directions of the Chairman CDA.

In few days the work on lane marking and kerb stone paint will be completed on all the important roads and sectors. In the second phase the lane marking and kerb stone painting work will held on the local roads of capital as well. Chairman CDA has issued funds to road maintenance department of the authority on emergency basis.

Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmad himself visiting and inspecting the ongoing work. However, the work is continued with full pace under the CDA’s department of road maintenance.