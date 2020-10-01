US and Pakistan Partner under the Hague Abduction Convention

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCTOBER 1, 2020 – The United States Embassy in Islamabad welcomes Pakistan as a new partner under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. The Convention will put in place an internationally recognized legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between our two countries.

Pakistan will now be able to use the Hague Convention as a vital tool to deter international abduction and secure the return of abducted children between the United States and Pakistan. Preventing and resolving cases of international parental child abduction is one of the State Department’s highest priorities and we look forward to working with Pakistan as a new partner in this global effort.