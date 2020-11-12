UBG core committee meeting conveyed on Saturday 

LAHORE Nov 12 (DNA ) : The United Business Forum ( UBG) has convened its high level core committee meeting here on Nov 14 Saturday to kick off second phase of the campaign for the annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Talking to a select representatives of trade associations affiliated with FPCCI here Thursday Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that 27 senior trade leaders drawn across the country will sit together at core committee meeting to work out next strategy to sweep election with thumping majority.

He informed the participants that during first phase of campaign, the major chunk of chambers and trade associations of KPA and Punjab including Islamabad have unanimously assured to fully support the UBG candidates in the forthcoming federation election.

He said in second phase, UBG leaders along with candidates will visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces including Karachi to muster support of the chambers and trade associations.He said that UBG patron in chief SM Muneer is already actively engaged in election campaign. However UBG leadership will join him to make the campaign a real success.

Iftikhar Malik hoped the business community would repose confidence on UBG candidates in the larger interests of the economy of the country. He said UBG would continue to serve the business community and would urge government to form business friendly policies.

Group Chairman said that we firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level and in the wake of COVID 19 all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.The UBG leaders have pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.