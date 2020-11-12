Prime Minister AJ&K Raja Farooq Haider Khan met COAS
Rawalpindi, 12 November 2020 : Mr Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
Matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed during the meeting. COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and people of Kashmir.
