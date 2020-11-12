Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Prime Minister AJ&K Raja Farooq Haider Khan met COAS

| November 12, 2020
IMG-20201112-WA0059
Rawalpindi, 12 November 2020 : Mr Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
Matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed during the meeting. COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and  people of Kashmir.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

IMG-20201112-WA0059

Prime Minister AJ&K Raja Farooq Haider Khan met COAS

Rawalpindi, 12 November 2020 : Mr Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister Azad JammuRead More

download (4)

Govt officials not satisfied with US embassy apology

DNA ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Thursday that apology of theRead More

  • IHC issues notice to NCOC over indoor wedding ban

  • Sino-Pak school-enterprise cooperation initiated to provide talents for CPEC

  • Knot art of Pakistani national flower displayed in Beijing

  • COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,808 new cases, 34 deaths within 24 hours

  • Chartered professional bodies from the UK visit Pakistan virtually

  • Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong calls on PM Imran

  • HEC, Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch examination started across Pakistan

  • Pakistan extends deep condolences over sad demise of Palestinian leader

    • Comments are Closed