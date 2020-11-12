U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted to Islamabad, Rawalpindi from Lahore
Lahore : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions.
The last three-round matches which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabad’s Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium.
The tournament will resume on Friday with Sindh taking on Southern Punjab at the Country Club Ground Muridke.
From Saturday, 14 November, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.
The revised schedule is given below.
Revised schedule:
13-15 November
Sindh vs Southern Punjab, Country Club Ground Muridke
14-16 November
Balochistan vs Northern, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
18-20 November
Balochistan vs Central Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi
Northern vs Sindh, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
22-24 November
Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Central Punjab vs Sindh, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
Northern vs Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi
27-30 November
Final, venue to be confirmed
