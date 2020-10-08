TRADE AND INVESTMENT BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND KENYA TO BOOST TIES: SENATOR DR. SHAHZAD WASIM

Islamabad, 8 October, 2020 : Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim said that Pakistan considers Kenya an important country and desires to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse sectors. The High Commissioner of Kenya Professor Julius Kibet Bitok called on Leader of the House in the Senate on Thursday at the Parliament House and exchanged views of matter of mutual interests and bilateral significance.

He emphasized the need for further enhancing trade and economic cooperation as much of the areas still remain unexplored. High Commissioner of Kenya informed that Pakistan is the largest importer of Kenyan tea and observed that there is large scope for exploring new opportunities.

Dr. Shahzad Wasim said that education and health are sectors in which both sides can initiate joint ventures. He however, emphasized the need for providing the investors opportunity to come into interaction for exploring investment opportunities.

Senator Shahzad Wasim also highlighted the significance of parliamentary cooperation and enhanced institutional linkages. He said that Parliamentary cooperation needs to be enhanced through frequent exchange of delegations. Both sides, he said enjoy cordial relations at international forums and this can further be enhanced through mutual institutional collaboration and exchange of visits at highest level.

Senator Sitara Ayaz also attended the meeting. She also underscored the need to enhanced linkages at parliamentary and other levels for mutual benefit of the two sides.

High Commissioner of Kenya observed that Pakistan and Kenya enjoy excellent cooperation and we aim to further enhance bilateral ties with Pakistan. He lauded Pakistan’s strategy to contain corona pandemic and said that leadership of Pakistan took bold decisions by not only protecting the people but also providing economic relief to the marginalized segments. He said that our ties are historical and we need to further build these mutual beneficial ties.