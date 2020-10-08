Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NEPRA okays Rs0.83 per unit increase in power tariff

| October 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD : The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday notified an increase of Rs0.83 per unit in power tariff on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of July 2020.

The increase of Rs0.83 per unit will be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all distribution companies, according to the power regulator.

“The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumer in the month of July 2020 by the XWDISCOs (Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies),” the notification issued by the NEPRA read.

On September 24, NEPRA had approved an increase of Rs1.6 per unit under the quarterly adjustments for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2019-20, enabling the distribution companies to collect Rs164.870 billion from power consumers within next one year.

The new quarterly adjustments were for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY 2019-20 having an average impact of Rs.1.62/kWh, the spokesperson for the power regulator had said.

