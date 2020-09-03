Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Three security personal embrace shahadat

| September 3, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: IED attack on security forces in North Wazirstan.  Terrorists planted road side IED which exploded on troops providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga – Nishpa in North Wazirstan.  Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years resident of Muzafarabad, Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, married,  resident of Faisalabad and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 years resident of Rawalpindi, embraced shahadat, while 4 soldiers got injured. Security Forces cordoned off the area. Search operation being carried out for area clearance.

