PM orders crackdown against housing societies duping overseas Pakistanis

| September 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took notice of fraudulent housing societies and ordered authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against housing societies cheating overseas Pakistanis.

As per details, PM Imran Khan chaired an important meeting regarding investment in the real estate sector here in Islamabad and directed authorities to take measures in protecting the investment of overseas Pakistanis in real-estate.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, taking to twitter said that major crackdown will be launched on all illegal housing societies selling to Overseas Pakistanis through external channels (expos, digital, overseas offices).

” No one will be allowed to cheat innocent overseas Pakistanis,” he said and added that he will share mechanism to provide better real estate investment channels.

On August 16, the federal government had announced to provide digital banking facilities to the overseas Pakistanis within the country.

The digital banking facility under Roshan Digital Account programme will enable overseas Pakistanis to open their accounts in the country and operate it from abroad.

