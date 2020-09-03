Asim Bajwa resigns as SAPM Information
ISLAMABAD (DNA) Asim Saleem Bajwa has decided to step down as SAPM on Information. He said he will continue to act as Chairman CPEC AUHTORITY.
In a tweet he said he has decided to step down as SAPM on information. It may be mentioned here that Asim Bajwa was under criticism because of news of his assets beyond means. He had categorically denied all charges.
