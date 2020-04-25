Shops in Islamabad to remain closed after 5 pm
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): It has been decided that shops of all types
will remain closed in the Federal capital Islamabad after 5:00 pm.
According to details, the number of coronavirus patients is increasing
day by day across the country, leading administrations to take drastic
efforts to curb the spread of the virus. All provinces are under varying
degrees of lockdown.
According to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, it has been decided to
close all shops including food outlets after 5 pm and instructions have
been issued to the police by the Islamabad administration.
On Friday, federal government extended the countrywide lockdown for the
next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination
Committee (NCC) with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair.
The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation in the country. Chief
Ministers of all four provinces attended the meeting through video link.
The meeting was given briefing on the figures of the National Command
and Control Center (NCOC).
