Shops in Islamabad to remain closed after 5 pm

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): It has been decided that shops of all types

will remain closed in the Federal capital Islamabad after 5:00 pm.

According to details, the number of coronavirus patients is increasing

day by day across the country, leading administrations to take drastic

efforts to curb the spread of the virus. All provinces are under varying

degrees of lockdown.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, it has been decided to

close all shops including food outlets after 5 pm and instructions have

been issued to the police by the Islamabad administration.

On Friday, federal government extended the countrywide lockdown for the

next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination

Committee (NCC) with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair.

The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation in the country. Chief

Ministers of all four provinces attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was given briefing on the figures of the National Command

and Control Center (NCOC).