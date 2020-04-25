Rise in hatred against Muslims in India
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): The wave of hatred and prejudice against
Muslims in India has witnessed an increase of a dangerous proportion
under RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist government.
An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media
Service said Muslims are being portrayed as terrorists in India. It said
that there was a growing tide of bigotry and oppression against Muslims
in the country where lynching of Muslims had become a norm.
“Muslims are being attacked in ever-increasing numbers across Indian
cities and towns while killers of Muslims continue to go unpunished.
Members of Muslim community are treated harshly for their faith and
culture. Modi’s ascension to power has inflamed an already dangerous
atmosphere for Muslims in India,” it said.
The report said that while hatred against Muslims was in the body and
soul of BJP and RSS, there was a systematic campaign by the leaders of
these extremist Hindu organizations aimed at spewing venom at Muslims.
It maintained that Modi-led BJP regime endorses horrific forms of
torture against Muslims. “Mass extermination of Muslims is underway in
India. Modi has already committed a Muslim slaughter in Gujarat,” it
added.
The report noted that new draconian citizenship laws were aimed at
large-scale expulsion of Muslims from India. It said that recent
anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi had once again exposed real face of
India. “Hindutva forces like BJP and RSS are ideological equals of the
Nazis. Modi and Hitler are the two faces of the same coin,” it added.
The report pointed out that the RSS-backed BJP-led Indian regime is
planning genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir. It said that Kashmiri
Muslims were witnessing unparalleled victimization under the BJP
government.
