Rise in hatred against Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): The wave of hatred and prejudice against

Muslims in India has witnessed an increase of a dangerous proportion

under RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist government.

An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media

Service said Muslims are being portrayed as terrorists in India. It said

that there was a growing tide of bigotry and oppression against Muslims

in the country where lynching of Muslims had become a norm.

“Muslims are being attacked in ever-increasing numbers across Indian

cities and towns while killers of Muslims continue to go unpunished.

Members of Muslim community are treated harshly for their faith and

culture. Modi’s ascension to power has inflamed an already dangerous

atmosphere for Muslims in India,” it said.

The report said that while hatred against Muslims was in the body and

soul of BJP and RSS, there was a systematic campaign by the leaders of

these extremist Hindu organizations aimed at spewing venom at Muslims.

It maintained that Modi-led BJP regime endorses horrific forms of

torture against Muslims. “Mass extermination of Muslims is underway in

India. Modi has already committed a Muslim slaughter in Gujarat,” it

added.

The report noted that new draconian citizenship laws were aimed at

large-scale expulsion of Muslims from India. It said that recent

anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi had once again exposed real face of

India. “Hindutva forces like BJP and RSS are ideological equals of the

Nazis. Modi and Hitler are the two faces of the same coin,” it added.

The report pointed out that the RSS-backed BJP-led Indian regime is

planning genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir. It said that Kashmiri

Muslims were witnessing unparalleled victimization under the BJP

government.