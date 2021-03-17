Security Forces conducts IBO in Kanju, Swat
RAWALPINDI, MAR 17: Security Forces conducted IBO in Kanju, Swat on confirmation of the presence of terrorists.
During the exchange of fire terrorist, Mukarram killed while terrorist apprehended. Due to terrorists firing 2 local civilian pedestrians were also martyred.
Both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorists’ activities against Security Forces & LEAs, demolition of schools, extortion and targeting killing.
