Saturday, March 20, 2021
Main Menu

Security Forces conducts IBO in Kanju, Swat

| March 17, 2021

RAWALPINDI, MAR 17: Security Forces conducted IBO in Kanju, Swat on confirmation of the presence of terrorists.

During the exchange of fire terrorist, Mukarram killed while terrorist apprehended. Due to terrorists firing 2 local civilian pedestrians were also martyred.

Both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorists’ activities against Security Forces & LEAs, demolition of schools, extortion and targeting killing.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Hafeez chairs meeting to operationalize Metro-bus Corridor

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh,Read More

Bahrain National Guard Commander, Sri Lankan army chief call on COAS Gen

RAWALPINDI, MAR 19 (DNA) – The Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom ofRead More

Comments are Closed