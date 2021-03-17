Mujahid Anwar Khan pays a farewell call on PM Imran
ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.
The Prime Minister appreciated the meritorious services of the outgoing Air Chief rendered in the service of the nation and wished him well.
