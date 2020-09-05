Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘Role of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari ended in Pakistan’s politics’

| September 5, 2020
LAHORE, SEP 05 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said on Saturday that the role of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the politics of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics is only limited with statements not more than that.

Focusing on PM’s Karachi visit, the minister said that it will be an achievement if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sindh government and Centre are able to solve issues of people of Karachi. “Prime Minister’s Karachi visit can bring big changes in Pakistani politics.”

Sheikh Rasheed predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will split into two parts, if Nawaz Sharif doesn’t return despite court orders.

He again reiterated that prime minister Imran Khan will complete his term and said that under current political situation, Imran Khan is the most fit man to rule the country.

Talking about expected All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties, Sheikh Rasheed said that it will be a flop show and added that PML-N and PPP will never resign from National Assembly nor they have any ability to stage any sit-ins.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has described ML-1 as a wide range of infrastructure development project to uplift Pakistan Railways. He said international tender of ML-1 project will be issued on the 12th of this month and Pakistan Railways will enter into a new era after completion of this project.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that in the first phase, single track of Karachi Circular Railway will be laid down and work on double track will be started after completion of single-track.  = DNA

