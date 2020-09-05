Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nawaz willing to return to Pakistan without completing treatment

| September 5, 2020
download (2)

LAHORE, SEPT 5 (DNA) – Sources have revealed what went on inside the emergency meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership in Lahore today. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has apparently shown willingness to leave England without completing his treatment and return to Pakistan.

According to details, the meeting was held at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore.

The meeting had a one-point agenda of discussing Nawaz Sharif’s health. It was attended by key leaders of PML-N.

According to sources, all provincial officials of PML-N attended the meeting through video link. During the meeting, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif showed willingness to leave his treatment incomplete and return to Pakistan, which senior party members disagreed with. Party leadership refused and demanded that he not return to Pakistan until he fully recovers.

During the meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on telephone about the decisions of PML-N leaders across the country. DNA

==============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-1 copy.jpgW

Fears of no-trade deal Brexit rise as UK says progress unlikely at talks

LONDON/BRUSSELS, SEP 05 (DNA) – The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade dealRead More

Untitled-1 copy.jpg12

Rains, flash floods kill 57 people in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, SEP 05 (DNA) – At least 57 people were killed and 52 injured inRead More

  • ‘Role of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari ended in Pakistan’s politics’

  • Nawaz willing to return to Pakistan without completing treatment

  • CJCSC meets General Valery V. Gerasimov of Russia in Moscow

  • Nation ready to celebrate defence day with patriotic zeal: Malik Anwar

  • Country’s ethical transplant law completes journey of a decade

  • Youth need to expose India’s sordid designs on all fronts: Masood

  • Pak’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study

  • PEMRA bans Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay – Details inside!

    • Comments are Closed