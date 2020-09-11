RCCI shows strong concern on Lahore-Motorway incident

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 11 (DNA) – Saboor Malik, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed his grief and anger over the Lahore- motorway incident.

He said that this tragic incident has created unrest among the citizens especially the business community.

Speaking at a meeting of former presidents at the Chamber House, he said the motorway has been considered a safe route for travel.

The incident has damaged the reputation of the motorway. Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the higher authorities should take immediate notice of the matter and the accused should be arrested and brought to justice.

Such accused should be given the harshest and exemplary punishment so that such incidents do not happen again. The government should ensure safe travel for citizens on all highways.

Sohail Altaf added that families always prefer to travel on the motorway. This incident has caused fear and worry in everyone. He demanded that the department, officers or personnel involved in the incident should be brought to justice. DNA

