Commander US CENTCOM, Army Chief discuss Pak – US military cooperation

| September 11, 2020
Capture 2

DNA

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 11 – General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, Commander US CENTCOM, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Geo-strategic environment, regional security, Pak – US military cooperation including Afghanistan Peace Process and Kashmir situation discussed.=DNA

