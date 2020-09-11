Commander US CENTCOM, Army Chief discuss Pak – US military cooperation
DNA
RAWALPINDI, SEPT 11 – General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, Commander US CENTCOM, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Geo-strategic environment, regional security, Pak – US military cooperation including Afghanistan Peace Process and Kashmir situation discussed.=DNA
« Pak envoy invites Chinese entrepreneurs to take advantage of SEZs (Previous News)
(Next News) RCCI shows strong concern on Lahore-Motorway incident »
Related News
World First Aid Day: saving lives amid Covid-19
By Khalid bin Majeed The World First Aid Day is being celebrated today aroundRead More
Pakistan, China share a common vision for regional prosperity; Senate Chief
DNA Islamabad, SEPT 11 – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and ChinaRead More
Comments are Closed