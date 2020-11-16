Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final

An all-round performance from David Wiese helped Lahore Qalandars in securing a berth in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 edition as they thrashed Multan Sultans in the second qualifier by 25 runs at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

After being put in to bat first, Qalandars posted a mammoth total of 182-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Star of the show with the bat in hand was Wiese who smashed an unbeaten 48 off 21 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by opening batsman Fakhar Zaman who scored 46 off 36 balls.

For Sultans, leg-spinner Shahid Afridi was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of two for 18 in his quota of four overs. In reply, despite having an excellent beginning, Multan never kept the momentum going and were bowled out for 157 in 19.1 overs.

Adam Lyth was the top-scorer for the losing team as he managed to score 50 off just 29 balls.

For the winning team, pacer Haris Rauf and Wiese were the star performers as both of them claimed three wickets each.

Lahore will now face Karachi Kings in the final of the mega-event on Tuesday at the same venue.

That’s it from us today. We you liked our coverage. We will see you again on Tuesday for the final of the PSL 2020.

That was a very comprehensive performance from Lahore Qalandars who are a deserving finalist.

WICKET: And that’s it. Lahore Qalandars are in the final of PSL 2020.