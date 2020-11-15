Wiese, Zaman help Qalandars set 183-run target for Sultans

We will now see you at the other side of the break. Wow. What a finish by David Wiese to help Qalandars set a mammoth target of 183 for Sultans to win.

WICKET: Another one bites the dust. Dangerous Ben Duck departs after scoring just three.

Lahore Qalandars 111-5 (14.2 overs)

WICKET: Careless from Fakhar Zaman who departs after trying too many shots against part-time spinner Adam Lyth.

Lahore Qalandars 105-4 (13.3 overs)

WICKET: Big breakthrough for Shahid Afridi and Multan Sultans as last night’s hero Mohammad Hafeez departs after scoring 19 off 21 balls.

Lahore Qalandars 94-3 (12.1 overs)