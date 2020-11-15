Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Wiese, Zaman help Qalandars set 183-run target for Sultans

| November 15, 2020
_DSC72367

We will now see you at the other side of the break. Wow. What a finish by David Wiese to help Qalandars set a mammoth target of 183 for Sultans to win.

WICKET: Another one bites the dust. Dangerous Ben Duck departs after scoring just three.

Lahore Qalandars 111-5 (14.2 overs)

WICKET: Careless from Fakhar Zaman who departs after trying too many shots against part-time spinner Adam Lyth.

Lahore Qalandars 105-4 (13.3 overs)

WICKET: Big breakthrough for Shahid Afridi and Multan Sultans as last night’s hero Mohammad Hafeez departs after scoring 19 off 21 balls.

Lahore Qalandars 94-3 (12.1 overs)

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

_DSC72367

Wiese, Zaman help Qalandars set 183-run target for Sultans

We will now see you at the other side of the break. Wow. What aRead More

_DSC72367

Junaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ blistering start

Big breakthrough for Multan Sultans as Junaid Khan removes settled Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar Zaman, TamimRead More

  • ‘I should have finished it off well’ Wahab takes responsibility for conceding runs

  • Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans

  • Arshad, Waqas help Kings restrict Sultans to 141

  • Karachi on top as Multan lose three in PSL 2020 qualifier

  • IPL-winning Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya held over gold watches: reports

  • U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted to Islamabad, Rawalpindi from Lahore

  • Babar Azam named Pakistan Test captain, takes charge of all three formats

  • Australia supports cricket training for blind women

    • Comments are Closed