Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PSL 2021: Traffic Plan For Karachi Unveiled

| February 15, 2021
000

KARACHI, FEB 15: The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) first-leg matches to be played from February 20 to March 7 here at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium has been closed for all types of traffic.

Hassan Square fly-over:

The fly-over will be closed for the general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road. The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge.

Karsaz Road:

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Millennium:

Dalmia road will remain open for small vehicles from to Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

New Town:

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar instructed the police that no negligence will be tolerated.

 

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

PSL 2021: Traffic Plan For Karachi Unveiled

KARACHI, FEB 15: The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic plan in connection withRead More

Pawri

Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA

Lahore : Star pacer Hasan Ali has recreated ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ during Pakistan team’s gatheredRead More

  • Pakistan win third T20 against S. Africa by 4 wickets, emerge victorious in series

  • Pakistan 118-5 at end of 15 overs in 165-run chase against South Africa in third T20

  • South Africa win 2nd T20I against Pakistan by six wickets

  • Nawaz, Usman claim two but South Africa remain on top

  • South Africa elect to bowl first in second Pakistan T20I

  • Pakistan eye series triumph as Proteas look to bounce back today

  • Shadab Khan ‘confident’ of Islamabad United’s chances in PSL 2021

  • Skipper Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan ‘The Match Winner’

    • Comments are Closed