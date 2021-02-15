AIOU admission tests commence tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) commences conducting admission tests tomorrow i.e. February 17, 2021 for merit based programs which will continue till February 14, 2021.

First and second merit lists of the successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website on February 25, 2021 and March 3, 2021 respectively. University has dispatched entry tests call letters to the candidates. Those who have received these letters should reach their designated test centers in time.

However, if some has not yet received this information, they either contact their respective regional office or reach test centers on scheduled date and time, they would be permitted to appear in the entry tests provided their names are included in the lists for entry test released by the university. Merit based programs include PhD, MS/M Phil, M Sc (Honors) and various BS programs.

Prof Dr Zia Ul – Qayyum, VC, AIOU has instructed the admission department to follow HEC’s guidelines in true letter and spirit to ensure transparency in the entire process of conducting admission tests/ interviews and finalization of merit lists. = DNA

====================