CDA continues roads maintenance in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on lane marking, kerb stone, and repairing of all main roads is underway. Work of lane marking is underway at Khayaba Soharwardi road and 7th avenue.

The work of stone fixing is continued at 9th avenue, Ibn-e-Sina road G-8, Kashmir Highway, Service road G-8, Service road South G-10, Service road F-10, G-9, F-6, F-7, and F-11.

During last few months the administration of CDA did work on kerb stone, lane marking, repairing of infrastructure, and restoration at roads of sector G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, and other areas. Lane marking done at Sadar road of G-6. Work on kerb stone painting completed at G-6, G-7, Blue Area, and Khayaban-e-Iqbal.

Work is continued in Sector F-10, Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, and 9th avenue. Work on repairing of kerb stones and road completed in sector F-6, F-7, and F-8. Road carpeting and road page work completed in sector G-7, G-6, G-8, G-9, I-8, I-9, I-10 and other sectors.

Tiles of footpaths are being repaired in F-6 Markaz and service road west F-11. Work of kerb stone painting is underway at Shaheed-e-Millat road. Work is also going on construction of new sit outs at F-7.