Promoting Pak-Uzbek educational ties necessary: Speakers

ISLAMABAD (DNA): An online meeting was held between the Embassy of Pakistan to Uzbekistan, Senior Management of the Academic Institutions of Pakistan, and Management of Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore.

During the meeting, His Excellency Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Ambassador of Pakistan to Uzbekistan appreciated the willingness of the academic institutions of Pakistan for promoting Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral ties and educational cooperation. He also highlighted that the embassy of Pakistan in Uzbekistan is ready to provide support to CGSS and all academic institutions in all proposed recommendations.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Punjab, Lahore highlighted various potential projects between Punjab University and educational institutions in Uzbekistan including exchange programs for students and professors. He also highlighted that people-to-people contact and cultural exchange programsare the basis of all cooperation and bilateral ties.

Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar & Member Board of Experts, CGSS discussed useful suggestions for increased projects between Educational institutions in Pakistan and Uzbekistan. These projects will also prove to be useful in cultural exchange between both countries.

Muhammad Islam, Vice President, Iqra University, Islamabad discussed the available opportunities for cooperation between both countries. He also mentioned that Iqra University has been working to promote collaboration between students of Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the textile and fashion sector.

Ms. Palwasha Nawaz, Project Executive, CGSS highlighted all the academic cooperations initiated by CGSS with various educational institutions of Uzbekistan including seminars, interactive sessions, and online competitions to connect the student and academic fraternity of both countries.

Ms. Minahil Shawal Afridi, Research Executive, CGSS explained the recent developments in the diplomatic and bilateral relations of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. She further highlighted that CGSS is dedicatedly working to provide constructive policy options for bridging the gap between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting concluded with various suggestions and recommendations to work towards promoting academic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.