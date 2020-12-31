Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Transparency key issue of democracy in country: GB opposition leader

| December 31, 2020
city-court

KARACHI : The Leader of Opposition in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, on Thursday said that transparency is the key issue presently faces the democracy in the country.

Advocate Amjad Hussain was addressing Karachi Bar during his visit of the bar association office.

“We were thinking that problems will be solved with stabilization of democracy, but one step forward for democracy was pushed four steps back,” he said.

“Only politicians are not corrupt and all others honest, but whoever holds power in the system exercise it wrongfully,” GB opposition leader said. “Though politicians could not refute charges against them.”

“Corruption could be checked with division of power,” he said.

“We are striving for constitutional rights of the GB region,” he further said.

Talking on natural resources in the region, Advocate Amjad Hussain said Gilgit-Baltistan have immense resources for energy and as per estimates 50,000 megawatts electricity could be generated in this territory.

The GB opposition leader was earlier received by the officials of the bar association and presented traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Govt raises petrol price for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The federal government on Thursday increased the price of petrol byRead More

download

CJP takes notice of vandalism at Karak Hindu shrine

KARACHI, DEC 31 (DNA) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took noticeRead More

  • Federal govt trying to ensure basic facilities to people of far flung

  • Sherry Rehman slams government’s decision to shift PIA’s headquarters to Islamabad

  • Transparency key issue of democracy in country: GB opposition leader

  • Promoting Pak-Uzbek educational ties necessary: Speakers

  • Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade Upon Culmination Of Operational Year

  • Foreign Minister received the Ambassador of Japan

  • Meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights

  • IGP hands over keys of 42 recovered vehicles and 57 bikes to owners

    • Comments are Closed