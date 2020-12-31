Transparency key issue of democracy in country: GB opposition leader

KARACHI : The Leader of Opposition in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, on Thursday said that transparency is the key issue presently faces the democracy in the country.

Advocate Amjad Hussain was addressing Karachi Bar during his visit of the bar association office.

“We were thinking that problems will be solved with stabilization of democracy, but one step forward for democracy was pushed four steps back,” he said.

“Only politicians are not corrupt and all others honest, but whoever holds power in the system exercise it wrongfully,” GB opposition leader said. “Though politicians could not refute charges against them.”

“Corruption could be checked with division of power,” he said.

“We are striving for constitutional rights of the GB region,” he further said.

Talking on natural resources in the region, Advocate Amjad Hussain said Gilgit-Baltistan have immense resources for energy and as per estimates 50,000 megawatts electricity could be generated in this territory.

The GB opposition leader was earlier received by the officials of the bar association and presented traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindhi cap.