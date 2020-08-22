Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President congratulates Turkey on biggest natural gas discovery

| August 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 22 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated to the Turkish leadership and people as the country announced making biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.

The amount of gas reserves in the discovered field could meet Turkey’s total gas consumption for seven to eight years without any additional gas imports.

In the felicitation message, the President said Pakistan must congratulate their friends, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. He said friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends. = DNA

