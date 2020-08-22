England, weather continue to frustrate Pakistan in third Test
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler completed his century on the second day of the third Test against Pakistan on Southampton.
The home side were 373-4 at lunch with Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler unbeaten at 186 and 113 respectively.
The duo have already put on a partnership of 246 runs for the fifth wicket and needed just nine more to record the highest fifth-wicket partnership for the Three Lions in the history of Test cricket.
Earlier, the morning session was interrupted twice due to rain.
Day One
England are in a commanding position in the third Test against Pakistan after stunning batting performances from Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler.
The Lions were 332-4 when stumps were drawn as the duo put on an unbeaten 205-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Crawley finished the day with an outstanding unbeaten 171 whereas Buttler continued his good form and is not out at 87.
For Pakistan, leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets whereas young pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed a wicket each.
Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on Friday.
England are currently leading the series after securing a three-wicket victory in Manchester last week whereas the second Test ended in a draw after persistent rain and poor weather.
Pakistan cricket team are eager to produce a positive result as they look to preserve their 10-year unbeaten series streak in the five-day format against the Three Lions.
Related News
Sindh government shortlists two bureaucrats for Karachi administrator post
KARACHI, AUG 22 – The Sindh government has finalised the names of two bureaucrats forRead More
Cancer doesn’t have to be frightening, says Nadia Jamil
Cancer does not frighten actor Nadia Jamil anymore. The actor took to Twitter to shareRead More
Comments are Closed