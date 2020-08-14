President Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Kashmir cause on I-Day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 (DNA) – A flag hoisting ceremony was held at President House on Friday morning as a part of the celebrations of the country’s 74th Independence Day.

Addressing the ceremony after hoisting national flag, President Dr Arif Alvi said the country faced multiple challenges after it came into existence in 1947 as it rendered thousands of sacrifices in war on terror and eventually overcame the menaces of terrorism and extremism.

He said Pakistan generously hosted as many as 3.5 million Afghan refugees, out whom 2.7 million are still residing in the country, in stark contrast to western countries that didn’t even take in one hundred immigrants.

President Alvi maintained Pakistan responded to Indian belligerence with peace overtures, slamming the neighbouring country for making the lives of its minorities miserable. “Pakistan gave a message of peace in reply to Indian aggression and sacrificed thousands of lives in fight against terrorism,” he said.

He expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, who, he said, have been facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces, particularly after August 5 move of the occupied region’s annexation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris in their cause, adding Pakistan will not leave Kashmiris alone. He said Kashmir issue has been taken up at the UN Security Council four times during the last one year, which is a huge success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The president said Pakistan has also released its political map, reflecting the true aspirations of its people as well as Kashmiris, adding d the new map shows Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue.

Highlighting the ruling PTI’s performance during two years of its tenure, President Alvi said the government launched an effective campaign against corruption in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government devised an effective strategy against coronavirus pandemic, including smart lockdown policy, due to which coronavirus has largely been brought under control. Unlike some countries, he added, Prime Minister Khan did not resort to a complete lockdown, realising that it will badly impact daily wagers.

He said several countries wanted to replicate Pakistan’s policies on coronavirus pandemic. He expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals for helping turn the tide against the pandemic.

The president said Pakistan band together nations to fight the menace of extremism. He said the PTI government brought in Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme under which cash handouts were given to 16.9 million deserving people.

“The government is also preparing a uniform curriculum, which will further strengthen national unity and upgrade education standard. Pakistan’s economy has also shown positive signs despite Covid-19 negative impacts, and Moody’s has recognized it,” said President Alvi.

He said the country’s economy is on the mend despite downturn in world economies brought on by the contagion. On Afghan issue, the President said the peace agreement between Afghanistan and the United States will lead to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not merely a project between Pakistan and China, but it will contribute to promoting transit trade in Central Asia and also help in establishing peace.”The president specifically spoke about empowering women and giving them their inheritance rights.

There are many people who continue to deny women their rights. Women have to be given freedom not because the West says so but because Islam gives them this right, he added. Earlier, the President hoisted national flag at the ceremony.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, federal ministers, parliamentarians, three services chiefs, special assistants and other senior officials were present on the occasion. = DNA

