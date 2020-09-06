‘Premier Khan proved Karachi is not alone’

KARACHI : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a “historic” Karachi package.

He said the rain-ravaged city needed this package, adding the government will lay out a comprehensive plan to revamp other cities of the Sindh province as well. “The prime minister proved that Karachi is not alone,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan had on Saturday evening announced a ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s chronic issues and meet its developmental requirements.

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, he said the federal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi over the past many years and the PTI government has decided to resolve all perennial issues of the metropolis.