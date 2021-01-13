Politics of opposition parties based on vested interests: Murad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) –Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the people have rejected the politics of the alliance of opposition parties.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad Wednesday, he said the politics of opposition parties is based on vested interests.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmir and Palestine issues at the international level. It was after the lapse of more than fifty years that the UN Security Council held three discussions on the Kashmir dispute.

He however regretted that it was in the era of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that an effort was made to establish relations with Israel by involving a member of the JUI (F). The Minister for Communications said JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman damaged the Kashmir cause.

Murad Saeed said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has plundered national wealth by committing corruption of billions of rupees through his front men. He said Fazlur Rehman invested billions of rupees in Qatar and Dubai and its detail will soon be made public.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using seminary students for organizing public rallies to hide his own corruption. He appealed parents of the seminary students that they should be cognizant of the situation and check misuse of their children. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his front men will not be able to avoid accountability. = DNA

