PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan in the near future. The 68-year-old made the request in a meeting with the Afghanistan Cricket Board officials and the team during his one-day visit of the country on Thursday.
During the summit, Khan was presented a cricket bat signed by the players as a token of hospitality.
