Pfizer hands PRCS Rs 20mn grant

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD : Pfizer Foundation has formally handed a PKR20 million ($123,671) donation certificate to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

CEO Pfizer Pakistan S.M Wajeeh handed the certificate to Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq in a simple ceremony held at the National Headquarters (NHQ) here on Wednesday.

Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, Advisor on Coordination and Transformation Col (Retd) Shahrukh, Advisor on Resource Mobilization Amjad Pervez and officials of PRCS were present on the occasion.

The PKR20 million grant has been routed through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The grant will help address the urgent needs of PRCS, which is making relentless effort to minimize the spread of the virus within communities and strengthen the healthcare system against the future public health threats.

The grant will also contribute towards capacity enhancement of PRCS’ Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) by setting up a special ward and covering its operating expenses for six months.

Abrar ul Haq acknowledged Pfizer’s global contribution for COVID 19, particularly for Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital.

“PRCS, being an auxiliary to the government, is at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and augmenting the government’s response to the disease,” he said.

S.M Wajeeh said Pfizer had been operating in Pakistan for over 60 years and is fully committed to serving the patients through its innovative solutions.

He said Pfizer Foundation is playing its role globally to strengthen healthcare capacity, especially in low and middle income geographies. He expressed hope that the partnership between Pfizer Foundation and PRCS will help enhance the latter’s capacity to combat COVID-19.