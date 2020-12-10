PCDMA tributes to Siraj Teli

Karachi : Mirza Nadeem Baig, Chairman Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants’ Association (PCDMA), Mubasher Umer, Vice Chairman, expressed sorrow over the demise of Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman, Businessmen Group(BMG) and former President, KCCI. The business community has lost a great leader.

In a statement, Mirza Nadeem Baig prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and said that Allah swt may his soul rest in eternal peace and grant patience to the family of the deceased. The business community shares their grief.

He said that Siraj Kassam Teli was an was an inspirational and unforgettable leader and business community always remember his outstanding services for trade & Industry.