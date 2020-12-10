FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on creating awareness

ISLAMABAD : The FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on conducting awareness Session on SASO SABER Certification and Halal Certification all over Pakistan. SASO SABER Certification is mandatory for every single product to be export in Saudi Arabia,this was stated by Qasir Khan Daudzai, Vice President & Incharge FPCCI Capital Office in a meeting with Malik Shah Wali Khan, CEO of GULFTIC-EIPL in FPCCI Capital Office, Islamabad.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai, Vice President FPCCI expressed his gratitude that being a Pakistani local company have been legally notified by SASO Saudi Standard Metrology and Authority for the purpose of certification.

Malik Shah Wali Khan informed that GULFTIC-EIPL is an accredited from Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Gulf Accreditation Cooperation Council (GACC) and issues Halal Certification on Gulf Standard Organization (GSO) for Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Standards.

At the end Vice President FPCCI said FPCCI will arrange Seminar with related Association in collaboration with GULFTIC-EIPL and impact of these activities will grow the quality of products and also boost Pakistan Halal Export.