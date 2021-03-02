Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Petroleum group imports reduced by 20.90%

| March 2, 2021
ISLAMABAD, Mar 2  : Petroleum group imports during first seven months of current fiscal year reduced by 20.90 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the petroleum group imports came down from US $ 7,131,451 thousand FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $5,640,751 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Jan 20-21, imports of  petroleum  products reduced by 15.33%, worth $2,549,674 thousand as compared the imports valuing $3,011,154 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, petroleum Crude imports decreased by 26.00%, worth $ 1,542,401 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $2,084,224 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural  gas and liquefied imports also came down by 31.07%, valuing $1,275,240 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $1,850,082 thousand of same period of last year.

