Pakistan rejects India’s allegation of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Pakistan has rejected concoctions based on
“fake news”, in a section of Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign
fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said that such
fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against indigenous
freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to
self-determination enshrined in international law and the United Nations
Security Council Resolutions.
He said that such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. The
spokesperson said by spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a
shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom
from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by
the international community for the gross and systematic violations of
human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.
He said the completely baseless allegations of so-called “foreign
fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent
anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.
The spokesperson said that instead of wasting more time in peddling
falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its
international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise
their inalienable right to self-determination.
