98 percent targets of polio vaccination drive achieved

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (DNA): Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) on Saturday

said that 98 percent targets have been achieved from the five-day

national polio immunization drive.

According to an official of Polio Eradication Initiative, the

immunization drive was started on November 30 to vaccinate over 39

million children under the age of five years across the country.

He added around 285,000 polio frontline workers visited house-to-house,

observing strict SOPs for COVID-19, to ensure protection of children

from the crippling polio virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan said, “The government is

committed to make Pakistan Polio-free. We are determined to close the

immunity gap in children which had unfortunately widened because of

disruption of essential services due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said, “Ensuring timely and repeated vaccination of children is

critical for us to reduce the immunity gap and protect them against

polio.”

Dr Faisal said, “I am confident, together we will achieve our target of

making a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children.”

During the campaign, the trained polio frontline workers reached every

child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict COVID-19

standard operating procedures such as wearing mask, using hand

sanitizer, and maintaining at least minimum distance during vaccination.

“While continuing our efforts to enhance essential immunization coverage

across, the back-to-back planned immunization campaigns are imperative

to give quick immunity boost to children under the age of five,” said Dr

Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations

Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

“We need to ensure that no child is missed during this critical national

immunization campaign aimed to build on successful immunity building

efforts during last three months.”

Rana Safdar said that all segments of society including communities,

media, religious leaders, social activists, celebrities and doctors

should play active role so that no child remains at risk of contracting

polio disease and getting paralyzed for life.

He said that Pakistan was one of the two polio-endemic countries in the

world along with its neighbour Afghanistan. The country is facing a

challenging situation in polio eradication with the upsurge of the

number of polio cases.

He added so far in current year, a total of 82 polio cases have been

reported including 24 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and Sindh, and 14 from Punjab. He said that Polio was a highly

infectious disease caused by polio-virus mainly affecting children under

the age of five years.

It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way

to protect children from this crippling disease.

He said that each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated,

their protection against the virus is increased while repeated

immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing

almost all countries in the world to become polio free. DNA

========