Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 – A plane carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies from China has arrived in Islamabad, on Saturday.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the Chinese government has sent Pakistan 99 ventilators and over 260,000 N95 masks.
This is the eighth consignment that Beijing has sent to Islamabad since the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 36,000. The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country.
« Balochistan to resume public transport from May 18 (Previous News)
(Next News) Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27 »
Related News
Pak Navy Chief condoles over martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (DNA) – Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral “Zafar Mahmood Abbasi” has extended condolencesRead More
Parts of a Circle: History of the Karabakh Conflict
Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan Fascist Armenia has been trying to mislead the international communityRead More
Comments are Closed