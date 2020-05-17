Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA

| May 17, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17  –  A plane carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies from China has arrived in Islamabad, on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the Chinese government has sent Pakistan 99 ventilators and over 260,000 N95 masks.

This is the eighth consignment that Beijing has sent to Islamabad since the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 36,000. The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country.

