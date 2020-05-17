Balochistan to resume public transport from May 18

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 – After Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan has also announced a resumption in public transport services from Monday (May 18).

According to the authorities, the SOPs to be followed will be decided by the commissioner, transporters and the province’s Regional Transport Authority.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested provinces to resume public transport to facilitate the poor segments of society.

A smart lockdown has been imposed across Balochsitan to curb the coronavirus spread. In Quetta, 27 people were arrested and 81 shops were sealed for violating Section 144. A challan was also charged from 72 vehicles.

According to government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, so far, 2,544 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Balochistan and 36 people have died.