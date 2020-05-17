Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27

| May 17, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17  –  The government announced on Saturday holidays for Eidul Fitr from May 22 to May 27.

In a notification, the interior ministry said that all businesses, public places, markets and shops will remain closed from Friday to Wednesday on account of Eid holidays.

“Only essential items’ shops and medical services/stores as already notified will remain open,” the notification said.

