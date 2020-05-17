Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 – The government announced on Saturday holidays for Eidul Fitr from May 22 to May 27.
In a notification, the interior ministry said that all businesses, public places, markets and shops will remain closed from Friday to Wednesday on account of Eid holidays.
“Only essential items’ shops and medical services/stores as already notified will remain open,” the notification said.
