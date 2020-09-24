Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Iraq vow to enhance defense ties

| September 24, 2020
The Iraqi ambassador called on Zubaida Jalal and acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI (DNA): Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that Pakistan desires peace for Iraqi people and the region.

Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The Minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed Pakistan’s desire for peace and prosperity of Iraqi People.

The Minister for Defence Production informed the dignitary that defence collaboration between the two countries can further be enhanced by sharing their mutual experiences in the field of defence production. 

The Federal Minister also highlighted the important role of Pakistan as a stabilizing factor for regional security. She further said that regional cooperation is essential to attain sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and praised the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace and stability and said that Iraq government and people have confidence in Pakistan and its people and we will continue to work closely with it to further enhance bilateral relations.

Pakistan, Iraq vow to enhance defense ties

The Iraqi ambassador called on Zubaida Jalal and acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace and stability

