Pakistan and China agreed to multiply agricultural and industrial cooperation

BEIJING, Jan. 28 : Pakistan and China agreed to multiply the agricultural and industrial cooperation as they launched an Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform.

Speaking at the online launching ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the platform jointly initiated by China Economic Net and China Machinery Engineering Corporation could not be more timely and will serve as the bridge for two sides to expand cooperation on agriculture, industry and other sectors.

“With the introduction of the platform, the government departments, research institutions, associations and chambers, and enterprises of the two countries could carry out all-round, multi-sector, and in-depth communication and cooperation,” he said.

“By using the platform, the information of agricultural and industrial cooperation will be collected and displayed on the platform; business activities such as forums, seminars and delegation visits could be organized; in-depth agricultural and industrial B2B cooperation will also be effectively promoted,” he added.

Ambassador Rong said, “Taking advantage of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relationship, we would like to work more closely with the Pakistani government and people, make all efforts to enrich the all-weather strategic partnership and benefit people of two countries by continuously advancing the progress of CPEC.”

Chairman of the CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the agro-industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China under CPEC will play a vital role in expanding and multiplying bilateral economic relations.

The CPEC Authority chief said agriculture was the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy which contributes some 18 percent of the country’s GDP, employs a very large number of people, and is highly essential for the country’s food security and export potential.

He said the Chinese experience, which is massively acknowledged worldwide, will be very helpful in adding value to Pakistan’s agriculture and contribute to the prosperity of the people.

On the industrial cooperation, he said that multiple preferred special economic zones under CPEC were being set up in all the provinces to give impetus to industrialization in the country.

Pakistani Ambassador Moin-ul Haque sought support of the Chinese government and enterprises to improve agriculture sector in Pakistan and expressed the confidence that both countries could turn a new page in agriculture and industrial modernization for shared benefits.

For enhancing yield of crops, modernization of irrigation system, value addition with agricultural and attracting foreign investments, Chinese investments are especially important. “Ever-increasing economic and trade integration between Pakistan and China has made our two economies, increasingly