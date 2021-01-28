Will Pakistan-Turkey-Iran form a new bloc?

By Muhammad Omar Iftikhar



The geopolitical alliances are always in a state of flux. While alliances are created between countries, new blocs are also formed. This depends on the mutual interests the countries are pursuing. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an example where China is collaborating with Pakistan and other regional nations to pursue joint economic objectives. Analysts opine that a new alliance between five countries, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Russia, and China, can be forged. Linking with this alliance is the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad railway (ITI Train). It is a project under the umbrella of the Economic Cooperation Organization. This international cargo train service is expected to enhance economic activities between Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan while fortifying their relationships. Analysts expect that China can become a part of the ITI Train service under CPEC’s One Belt One Road Initiative. While some will welcome the formation of this new bloc, the US, India, and Saudi Arabia may have some reservations. The US, under Joe Biden’s administration, will try to create a new chapter of relationships with China and Russia as the US had differences with these two countries under Trump’s era. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia will see Iran’s action with skepticism for obvious reasons. India, on the other hand, will continue to have a tussle with Pakistan and will pursue opposite actions as taken by Islamabad.