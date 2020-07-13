Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31, says Chaudhry

| July 13, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that Pakistan would celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31.

An observatory would be established in Islamabad before the next Eid, Chaudhry said at a press conference in the federal capital.

He urged the provincial governments to allocate some of their budget for science and technology too.

“If the provinces wish then together we can build observatories that would help see the moon,” the minister said.

He hoped that his ministry would further reduce the burden of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

