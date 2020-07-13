John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57

Hollywood star Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. She had been battling breast cancer since 2018. Her husband, Pulp Fiction star John Travolta, shared this in a post on Instagram on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor said that Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” he added.

Kelly and Travolta had been married for two decades. According to the BBC, their son, Jett, died at the age of 16 in 2009 from a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas. They have two other children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

According to AFP, born October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Preston studied drama and theater at the University of Southern California.

She shot to fame for her role in the 1988 hit comedy Twins, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a decades-long career.

She played the ex-fiancee of the titular character in hit 1996 blockbuster romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, which also featured Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger.

Preston’s acting career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat. She also collaborated with John on Gotti.

Condolences poured in from Hollywood on social media.