Korea extends support for locusts control

ISLAMABAD, JULY 13 (DNA) – The Korean Government is rolling up its sleeves and contributing additional support of $200,000 to help the Government of Pakistan combat desert locusts. Korea’s additional support is a follow-up to itsprevious support of $200,000 provided for a joint project by United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in March, this year.

“We hope that the additional support we provide will help effectively control the ongoing spread of locust swarms in Pakistan and prevent further damages to Pakistan’s agriculture sector.”, said Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu in his meeting with Chris Kaye, WFP Pakistan Representative and Country Director in Islamabad on Friday.

“The additional support from the Government of Korea is very timely as WFP and FAO are expanding their collaboration to protect those rural communities whose lives and livelihoods are most at risk from the second wave of infestation”, said Mr. Kaye.

Badly hit by the first wave of locust swarms earlier this year, Pakistan’s agriculture sector can be devastated by the second wave, seriously affecting the livelihood of farmers, and triggering hunger in Pakistan.

Totalling $4,000,000, the Korean Governmentis providing financial support to countriesaffected by locust swarms including Pakistan, Yemen, and Ethiopia. DNA

==============