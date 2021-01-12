Pak exports to Indonesia surged by 151 %

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said exports to the USA surged by 27.2%, the UK 47%, Germany 37.6%, Netherlands 37.5%, and to Indonesia by 151.6%.

He said this during his latest interview.

The PM adviser said the massive increase to Indonesia is the result of a decision taken by the Indonesian government, which unilaterally facilitated Pakistan and extended reduction in duty on 20 items. “Indonesia has been fair to Pakistan.”