Pak exports to Indonesia surged by 151 %
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said exports to the USA surged by 27.2%, the UK 47%, Germany 37.6%, Netherlands 37.5%, and to Indonesia by 151.6%.
He said this during his latest interview.
The PM adviser said the massive increase to Indonesia is the result of a decision taken by the Indonesian government, which unilaterally facilitated Pakistan and extended reduction in duty on 20 items. “Indonesia has been fair to Pakistan.”
