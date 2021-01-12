Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak exports to Indonesia surged by 151 %

| January 12, 2021
00

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said  exports to the USA surged by 27.2%, the UK 47%, Germany 37.6%, Netherlands 37.5%, and to Indonesia by 151.6%.

He said this during his latest interview.

The PM adviser said the massive increase to Indonesia is the result of a decision taken by the Indonesian government, which unilaterally facilitated Pakistan and extended reduction in duty on 20 items. “Indonesia has been fair to Pakistan.”

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Pak exports to Indonesia surged by 151 %

DNA ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has saidRead More

00

Chinese companies asked to invest in Pakistan with technology transfer

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 (DNA) – Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President leading a delegation of IslamabadRead More

  • Power breakdown: CPEC power plants stay unhurt, resume full load supply

  • President ICCI and Chairman CDA visit Blue Area, F-10 Markaz

  • Remote Pak-China online agriculture training to be arranged

  • Upcoming Beijing hybrid wheat to cool down flour price: Report

  • Ministry to introduce flare gas to resolve shortage in CNG stations and industries

  • FPCCI appoints Shabbir Mansha Churra as Convener Customs Committee

  • CPEC-supported solar energy boosts Pakistani produce cultivation

  • OGDCL achieves milestone of adding massive production in short span

    • Comments are Closed