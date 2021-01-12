Lakhani inaugurates free medical camp in Landhi Malir Jail

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Sindh Baitulmal Chief and PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani under the banner “The Hussain Lakhani Trust” jointly by Hussain Lakhani Hospital organized one-day free medical camp for Jail inmates here at Landhi Malir Jail Karachi on Monday.

Jail Superintendent Malik Muhammed Aslam briefed Sindh Bait-ul-Mal Chief about contagious diseases among the jail inmates and precautions during the covid-19 pandemic, he also told that strict SOPs are followed in the Landhi prison as well Jail manual strictly maintained under the guidelines.

PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani, visited one day free medical camp and the smooth operations organized by hospital staff and volunteers of The Hussain Lakhani Trust.

Lakhani, inquired the health problems and prisoners’ suffering during pandemic situation of covid-19 and spread of common diseases in prison. He also lauded the role of medical staff and Jail superintendent about the carried work in professional manner.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sindh Baitiul Mal chief Hunaid Lakhani also visited the shelter homes particularly in Surjani Town and other parts. He also reviewed the facilities on the occasion and praised Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on his prompt action during the situation and facilitation to the poor’s in country.

Lakhani also emphasized the institutions and philanthropists to come forward to provide basic and needy students to facilitate and education two of the young to make better human in society he said.

During the Landhi prison, senior healthcare professionals and consultants examined large number of patients were also provided with free of cost medicines, while on the visit of free medical camp PTI leader Lakhani along with civil society, notables expressed that serving humanity is gigantic cause and it should continue the welfare activities to facilitate people without any discrimination of caste, creed and color and religion.