PARC signs MoU with Agri Varsity DI Khan for research

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 (DNA) – Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and University of Agriculture, D.I. Khan has signed Memorandum of Understanding for mutual scientific and technical to strengthen the scientific infrastructure. The signing ceremony was held at PARC HQs, Islamabad in which the representatives of both the organizations signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. For the purpose, a delegation from University of Agriculture, D.I. Khan headed by Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar, Vice Chancellor visited PARC HQs. Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC and other high officials from PARC welcomed the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC shared that the agreement is aiming to device a program of scientific, technical and academic collaboration for exchange of ideas, skills and techniques on problems of national interests. The other objective of the MoU is to collaborate with the University is to exchange and training of faculty, student’s supervision and technical personnel with no cost for research and academic development.

Under the agreement, internees of UAD may be facilitated at PARC’s laboratories for their internship as well as UAD is to facilitate PARC scientists in research activities at D.I. Khan. Moreover, scientists of PARC, after adopting due protocols would be engaged as co-supervisors for University students in order to create qualified scientists. PARC and UAD will also hold joint conferences, seminars and workshops at national level to create awareness regarding importance using of modern technology to increase per acre yield in agriculture production of the country.

Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, D.I. Khan appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC who kindly consented to get MoU signed. He also appreciated the efforts of PARC for development of agriculture sector in the Country. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor also added that this agreement would strengthen the goal of the University of providing an enabling environment to all students to fulfill the demand of need based and market driven qualified scientists in the country.=DNA

